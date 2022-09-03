Ganesh Chaturthi: The Ganeshotsav season gives such positive vibes to everyone, says Shivin Narang

Shivin has to his credit of having participated in two reality shows, many serials and music videos. In this exclusive interview, he speaks about Ganeshostav festival and what significance does it hold for him
After having made his TV debut with ‘Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year’, Shivin Narang went onto do other serials like ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and others. He had also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss (season 12) and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ (season 10). Besides all this, he has also been a part of many music videos.
Mid-Day Online caught up with Shivin Narang for an exclusive interview, wherein he speaks about this year’s Ganeshotsav and what it means to him.
What do you find unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?
After the pandemic, everyone is getting to wear traditional clothes and perform pooja without any fear. The whole city is booming with a festivity. And it is such a happy sight to see. The entire Ganeshotsav season gives such positive vibes to everyone.
Three dishes that you associate with the festival ‘Ganeshotsav’?
‘Besan ke laddoo’, ‘kesar modak’ and ‘chocolate modak’.
What is your all-time favourite Ganeshotsav song in Bollywood?
‘Morya Re’ from the movie ‘Don’.
Can you recall your most vivid childhood memory about Ganeshotsav?
Since most of my childhood was spent in Delhi, there are many childhood memories about Ganeshotsav. I remember having big pandals there and getting variety of sweets as 'prasad'.
Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha.
Firstly, I would like to pray for my parents’ health. I want to pray to Lord Ganesha that their health should continue to be good. Secondly, I really wish and pray to Lord that, everyone should have sufficient food at home. Thirdly, I sincerely pray for peace and happiness to prevail all over and no one should sleep empty stomach.
