Breaking News
Mumbai: August saw most Covid-19 deaths since June
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family of Andheri schoolgirl
Mumbai: Good news! Sanjay Gandhi National Park set to welcome new cubs
Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities
Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi The Ganeshotsav season gives such positive vibes to everyone says Shivin Narang

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Ganeshotsav season gives such positive vibes to everyone, says Shivin Narang

Updated on: 03 September,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Satish Sundaresan | satish.sundaresan@mid-day.com

Top

Shivin has to his credit of having participated in two reality shows, many serials and music videos. In this exclusive interview, he speaks about Ganeshostav festival and what significance does it hold for him

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Ganeshotsav season gives such positive vibes to everyone, says Shivin Narang

Official Instagram Account of Shivin Narang


After having made his TV debut with ‘Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year’, Shivin Narang went onto do other serials like ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and others. He had also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss (season 12) and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ (season 10). Besides all this, he has also been a part of many music videos.


Mid-Day Online caught up with Shivin Narang for an exclusive interview, wherein he speaks about this year’s Ganeshotsav and what it means to him.

What do you find unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?


After the pandemic, everyone is getting to wear traditional clothes and perform pooja without any fear. The whole city is booming with a festivity. And it is such a happy sight to see. The entire Ganeshotsav season gives such positive vibes to everyone. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

Three dishes that you associate with the festival ‘Ganeshotsav’?

‘Besan ke laddoo’, ‘kesar modak’ and ‘chocolate modak’.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

What is your all-time favourite Ganeshotsav song in Bollywood?

‘Morya Re’ from the movie ‘Don.

Also Read:  Anupam Kher: Kangana would whisper suggestions in my ear

Can you recall your most vivid childhood memory about Ganeshotsav?

Since most of my childhood was spent in Delhi, there are many childhood memories about Ganeshotsav. I remember having big pandals there and getting variety of sweets as 'prasad'.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha.
Firstly, I would like to pray for my parents’ health. I want to pray to Lord Ganesha that their health should continue to be good. Secondly, I really wish and pray to Lord that, everyone should have sufficient food at home. Thirdly, I sincerely pray for peace and happiness to prevail all over and no one should sleep empty stomach.  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022 

Are you excited to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s first-ever web series `Heeramandi`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shivin narang Lord Ganesha Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturti Entertainment Updates Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK