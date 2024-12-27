In the video shared by the paparazzi, Raha can be seen cutely interacting with the shutterbugs which left Alia Bhatt laughing uncontrollably and Ranbir Kapoor smiling

Raha with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt can’t stop laughing as Raha cutely waves and gives flying kisses to the paparazzi - watch video x 00:00

Days after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha stole the limelight at their annual Christmas brunch with her flying kisses, she repeated the same after the family was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to celebrate New Year’s Eve. In the video shared by the paparazzi, Raha can be seen cutely interacting with the shutterbugs which left Alia laughing uncontrollably and Ranbir smiling. Watch the clip below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

'Raha is naughty and chatty'

In an interview with Allure magazine, Alia, who graced the cover described her daughter saying, “She’s naughty. She’s chatty. She has moments of being shy. She’s just her own person, but she’s very bright.”

On balancing motherhood and work, Alia said, “That’s my main focus. How do I ping-pong between the two and do them well, but also find a way to carve out time for myself, which I'm not able to do? I'll be very candid right now—there’s no such thing as me time. I've not even been able to get a therapy session for the last two months. Your soul is sort of fulfilled, but you are also always full of fear and nerves because of just wanting to do it right and wanting to do it well.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027.