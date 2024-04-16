Shared by their private chef Harsh Dixit, the menu card features Ranbir, Alia, and Raha in a caricature style, gorging on a plate of noodles.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sunday. They tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia had an intimate celebration at home and a picture of their customised food menu has gone viral.

Shared by their private chef Harsh Dixit, the menu card features Ranbir, Alia, and Raha in a caricature style, gorging on a plate of noodles. Surrounded by hearts, the other items on the menu indicate an Asian fare with items like sushi, dumplings, scallops, matcha, chocolate, cheese, and mushrooms. The other part shows a polaroid of Ranbir sitting on Alia.

On Sunday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared two images, the first of which was a monochrome photo of herself with Ranbir. The second featured the popular characters Carl and Ellie from the animated film 'Up'. She compared her life to that of Carl and Ellie from 'Up', saying that they grew old together. She captioned the images as, "Happy 2.. here's to us my love..today & many many years from today."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. It also features Vedang Raina.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. It also features Sharvari Wagh and Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia will also share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’. The two have previously worked with the movie maverick in ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ respectively.

