Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did you notice Raha on Ranbir Alias food menu for their second wedding anniversary celebration
<< Back to Elections 2024

Did you notice Raha on Ranbir-Alia's food menu for their second wedding anniversary celebration?

Updated on: 16 April,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shared by their private chef Harsh Dixit, the menu card features Ranbir, Alia, and Raha in a caricature style, gorging on a plate of noodles.

Did you notice Raha on Ranbir-Alia's food menu for their second wedding anniversary celebration?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Did you notice Raha on Ranbir-Alia's food menu for their second wedding anniversary celebration?
x
00:00

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sunday. They tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia had an intimate celebration at home and a picture of their customised food menu has gone viral. 


Shared by their private chef Harsh Dixit, the menu card features Ranbir, Alia, and Raha in a caricature style, gorging on a plate of noodles. Surrounded by hearts, the other items on the menu indicate an Asian fare with items like sushi, dumplings, scallops, matcha, chocolate, cheese, and mushrooms. The other part shows a polaroid of Ranbir sitting on Alia. 



On Sunday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared two images, the first of which was a monochrome photo of herself with Ranbir. The second featured the popular characters Carl and Ellie from the animated film 'Up'. She compared her life to that of Carl and Ellie from 'Up', saying that they grew old together. She captioned the images as, "Happy 2.. here's to us my love..today & many many years from today."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta. 

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. It also features Vedang Raina. 

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. It also features Sharvari Wagh and Anil Kapoor. 

Ranbir and Alia will also share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’. The two have previously worked with the movie maverick in ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ respectively. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor alia bhatt celebrity wedding Entertainment News bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK