Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rahul Roy plays a womaniser in his upcoming film Agra

Rahul Roy plays a womaniser in his upcoming film 'Agra'

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

As Agra heads to Cannes, Aashiqui star Rahul Roy says director Behl had a hard time convincing him to play a philanderer

Rahul Roy plays a womaniser in his upcoming film 'Agra'

Rahul Roy

Listen to this article
Rahul Roy plays a womaniser in his upcoming film 'Agra'
x
00:00

It’s difficult to imagine Rahul Roy playing a womaniser. Blame it perhaps on the audience’s memory of him essaying the role of a lover boy, belting out melancholic melodies in Aashiqui (1990). The actor too was apprehensive when director Kanu Behl offered him the tricky role in Agra. “It wasn’t easy to say yes. I didn’t know how to do this role. All the credit goes to Kanu and his team, who got this performance out of me,” says Roy, who was last seen in a song in Cabaret (2019).


In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while filming LAC — Live The Battle, in Kargil. A year later, he was emotionally and physically ready to pursue acting again. To Roy, Agra is important not only because it brought him back on a film set, but also for liberating him as an actor after a three-decade-plus career. “I’ve always played a hero in my movies. This is the first time I played a character. It changed my perspective. Being a hero is not important, being convincing as a character is.” 



Also Read: Aayush Sharma responds to trolls who mock his wife Arpita Khan for her looks


Agra, which explores sexual dynamics within a family, will be screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. In the movie, Roy plays Daddy, a failed businessman and womaniser, who is desperate to build a bigger house for his family. “Kanu has made a fantastic film. I feel honoured that it will be showcased at Cannes,” he says.

 

rahul roy aashiqui agra bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK