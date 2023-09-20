Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra returns to Instagram on Ganesh Chaturthi, sends a message to well-wishers and haters

Raj Kundra returned to Instagram with a video of Ganpati celebrations at his home

Raj Kundra returns to Instagram on Ganesh Chaturthi with a special message for haters

After a two-year hiatus, Raj Kundra has made a return to Instagram. The businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty made his comeback on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Kundra delighted his followers with a glimpse into his family's Ganpati celebrations at home. The joyous occasion saw Raj and his family coming together to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha, showcasing the essence of togetherness and spirituality. His post radiated warmth and positivity, with the video grasping the entire spirit of the Ganesh festival in a few seconds.

He wrote alongside, "Jai Shri Ganesh. He’s BACK! Well wishers your love makes me stronger, haters your hate makes me unstoppable! Karma is efficient I am just being patient. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Every year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome Lord Ganesha into their home with a grandeur and enthusiasm that reflects their deep spiritual connection. Following the tradition, this year too, the ‘Sukhee’ actress brought the idol of Ganesha to her house. Shilpa was seen wearing a stunning green suit paired with a pretty multicoloured dupatta as she took the beautifully decorated Ganpati idol with her. The actress was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, and their children.

Shilpa’s celebration typically includes elaborate decorations, traditional rituals, and heartfelt prayers. Shilpa is often seen in beautiful ethnic attire, leading the festivities with grace and elegance.

Many Bollywood celebs were seen attending the festivities at their home. The star-studded guest list included names like Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Govinda with family, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Dassani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza. The gathering at the Shetty-Kundra residence underscored the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in the Bollywood fraternity, where traditions and celebrations continue to bring together friends and colleagues.

It was in 2009, when Shilpa got engaged to Raj. The two got married the same year. They welcomed their firstborn, a son, in 2012 and named him Viaan. The couple had a second child, a girl, in February 2020 via surrogacy and named her Samisha.

Raj Kundra's arrest by the Mumbai Police in 2021 in the alleged pornography case made headlines for months. He was in jail for nearly three months, before he was released on bail. Since his bail, Kundra has maintained a low profile and appeared in public with full face masks.