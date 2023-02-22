Rajat Kaul reveals how he became a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ also saw the presence of Rajat Kaul, who played the role of Raafe

The Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer ‘Pathaan’ has been creating records and also breaking many records. Only recently, the film went onto gross Rs.1000 cr worldwide! Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ also saw the strong presence of Rajat Kaul, who played the role of Raafe.

Speaking exclusively to Mid day Online about how he became a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’, Rajat said, “I knew the casting director Shanoo Sharma and since she had already cast me previously for a Dharma Film, I was on her list of bankable actors. I was asked to send in my audition for the interrogation scene and I decided to record that in my car which was parked in the basement of my building to illustrate the appropriate ambiance and setting”.

He added, “In a matter of a few days, I got ‘THE’ call. Amazingly, I was now going to be a part of 'Pathaan' - a Siddharth Anand film starring Shah Rukh khan! Not to anyone’s surprise, I was ecstatic beyond words. Since I had already seen Siddharth Anand’s films, I already knew in order to do justice to my character, Raafe, I had to make sure that I prepare for the part in the best of ways in order to portray this man who has style, poise and is someone who is loved and cared for by his family”.

He further added, “A big part of the preparation of the psychological component of it all – I knew I was going to be working alongside headliners like YRF, Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Naturally, I had to give it my best shot. I made sure my character came off as someone who strikes the right kind of balance between possessing heroism and those filmy dramatics that the audience so craves and looks forward to watching! Keeping all of these details in mind, I put my best foot forward in bringing all the essential elements together and I believe it has worked in my favor."

On the work front, Rajat will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ for Amazon Prime Video and ‘Taj The Royal Blood’ for Zee5.