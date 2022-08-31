Rajdeep takes on Shaad’s comedy

Ali, he says, is a director with utmost clarity. “Once he gets the shot he desires, he is happy. He knows what he wants in a character, and would correct me when necessary. He is really good with one-take shots”
Rajdeep Choudhury with his
Rajdeep Choudhury, who is set to feature in the comic caper, Mister Mummy, pairs up with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for his next.
Talking about featuring in Shaad Ali’s offering, Choudhury says, “I play the brother-in-law of Riteish’s character. It is an exciting part. Comedy is not easy because it has to flow naturally. That Riteish and Shaad were friendly on set made things easier. Riteish’s comic timing is just magnificent. I’d discuss [scenes], take inputs, and rehearse with him.”
The actor also has Sam Bhattacharjee’s Indo-British sci-fi film IRaH in his kitty.
