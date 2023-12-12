Breaking News
Rajinikanth Birthday 2023: Shah Rukh Khan shares a cute picture to wish 'Thalaiva' on his special day

Updated on: 12 December,2023 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Today, as the world celebrates the birthday of the Thalaiva, Rajinikanth, the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to wish him

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan

Rajinikanth Birthday 2023: Shah Rukh Khan shares a cute picture to wish 'Thalaiva' on his special day
Today, as the world celebrates the birthday of the Thalaiva, Rajinikanth, the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to wish him. SRK shared a picture of himself posing in front of Rajinikanth’s poster.


While sharing the picture the Pathaan star wrote, “Here’s wishing the inimitable legend - @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday!  Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)… Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!”



Today, Rajinikanth fans were in for a treat. On the megastar's birthday, December 12, the title and teaser of his next film were unveiled. Rajinikanth's next, titled 'Vettaiyan,' begins its teaser with the camera introducing Thalaivar's character, who is out on the hunt along with a peppy track as the background music, making you want more. It looks like the film is going to add another successful feather to Rajinikanth's career graph.

While dropping the teaser, the production house wrote, “The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film 'Dunki.'

'Dunki' marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan.' Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight.' Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer, offering a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. 

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors - Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover - starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a Christmas release, hitting theaters on the 22nd of December 2023.

