Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

Rajkumar Hirani clarifies Munnabhai Chale America and Dunki are two 'completely different stories'

Updated on: 31 December,2023 05:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Rajkumar Hirani denied that the plot of ‘Munnabhai Chale America’ was similar to ‘Dunki’ because it involved Munna and Circuit aspiring to go to America

Rajkumar Hirani clarifies Munnabhai Chale America and Dunki are two ‘completely different stories’

In Pic: Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the highly acclaimed directors in the industry. The director has given us some of the best films in Hindi cinema. One of his most-loved films has to be the Munna Bhai franchise. The favourite duo of Munna and Circuit stays in our hearts rent-free. We all want to see more of them, and finally, the director has opened up about his plans for the next film in the franchise.


Rajkumar Hirani in conversation with Pinkvilla shared, “Even I want to make one more but I’ve been generally struggling with a script for a long time. I’ve many unfinished Munna Bhai scripts lying with me and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) keeps calling often that let’s make this film.”


In the interview, he further mentioned that he doesn’t want to rush into it; he has an idea in mind, but it needs to be fleshed out and etched out. He shared that he and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) will definitely make another Munna Bhai film.


Furthermore, when asked if the storyline of ‘Munnabhai Chale America’ was similar to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki’ as that involved Munna and Circuit aspiring to go to America, Rajkumar Hirani responded by saying, “No, that was a completely different story. That story was basically in a nutshell about George Bush that time had made some statement, some anti-Muslim statement he had made, and the whole story was these guys got very upset with it, and they said ‘hum jaate hain George Bush ko pakad ke India le kar aate hain (We’ll go to America and bring George Bush to India)’ toh it was a story like that.”

He further added, “And to go to America they said ‘fir wahan hum usse baat kaise karenge, English seekhte hain (So after going to America they wondered how would they talk to him so they thought of learning English)’, so we made a trailer of learning English for a while but that was a completely fictional unreal story. Yeah, the common aspect was there those guys were learning English here also they are learning English but for absolutely different reasons, there is no other commonality.”

rajkumar hirani sanjay dutt Arshad Warsi munna bhai mbbs Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories

