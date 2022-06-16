Rajkumar Rao shares picture from Amsterdam, waits for 'HIT- The First Case' teaser

Taking to Instagram, the 'Newton' actor shared a picture of himself captioning it, "Waiting for HIT-TheFirstCase teaser, coming out in two days. Until then... no point in waiting, let's do some work. Click some nice pictures when you're in Amsterdam."

Picture courtesy/Rajkumar Rao's Instagram account

Actor Rajkumar Rao's recent post in Amsterdam reveals that the actor is waiting impatiently for the release of the official teaser of his upcoming film 'Hit: The First Case'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Newton' actor shared a picture of himself captioning it, "Waiting for HITTheFirstCase teaser, coming out in two days. Until then... no point in waiting, let's do some work. Click some nice pictures when you're in Amsterdam."

