Rajkummar Rao opens up about 'Sri,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Updated on: 25 March,2023 03:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actor's latest film 'Bheed' has just released

Rajkummar Rao opens up about 'Sri,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Rajkummar Rao


Rajkummar Rao's latest film 'Bheed' has just released that also features actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and others in pivotal roles. While the film opened to rave reviews, Rajkummar has an exciting line-up that includes 'Sri,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Guns and Gulaabs' among other projects. 


Speaking about Sri he said, "'Sri' is a biopic it's the very inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla who is visually impaired and blind by birth. I had a great time playing him on screen, it was the first time I played a visually impaired person. It's very challenging and tough to make it believable. During the time I was on set to pack up, for those 12 hours I would just be that boy. Those days of shoot were so meditative and creatively satisfying for me."


'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a relationship drama and sees him paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor. "We are still shooting for the film and are about to wrap up. Sharan Sharma who is directing it for Dharma, is a phenomenal filmmaker. Janhvi is a fun girl and very focussed in what she does. She's great in the film. The film talks about dreams and relationships, it's very inspiring. It deals with something that all of us are facing today, though I cant reveal what it is, you will have to wait for the trailer," said the actor

Moving on to Raj and DK's 'Guns and Gulaabs' Rajkummar said, "It's a fun series set in the 90s." His co-star from the series and veteran-director Satish Kaushik recently passed away after suffering a heart attack. Remembering him, Rajkummar said, "He was one of the finest people I knew, such a big loss. I couldn't believe my ears, I still visualise his smile." Watch video to know more!

 

Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar anubhav sinha Bheed janhvi kapoor bollywood

