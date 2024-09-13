In the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', Rajkummar Rao plays a man with talent in mehendi application. At the trailer launch of the film, the actor was asked if he ever impressed his wife with the skill

Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa. Pic/Yogen Shah

The trailer of the romantic drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday.

The film's cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, and Mubeen Saudagar, were present at the trailer launch. During the event, the 'Stree 2' actor was asked if he had ever tried to impress his wife, Patralekhaa, with his mehendi (henna) skills. Responding with a light-hearted comment, Rajkummar questioned why he would need mehendi to impress her.

He humorously said, "She has been impressed with me for the last 14 years, so there's no need for mehendi. As long as I keep doing films like this, she'll remain impressed." Meanwhile, the trailer offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky and Vidya, as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh.

With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night. The trailer teases a fun-filled adventure as they try to get their life back on track. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11. Talking about RajKummar's other projects, the actor will be next seen in 'Maalik'. Earlier in August, RajKummar announced his new project on his birthday. The film is being directed by Pulkit and its shoot has already commenced.

