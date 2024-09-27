As Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older, we take a look at his bond with his daughter Raha and how her presence in his life has put him in hi doting dad era.

When Ranbir Kapoor broke into the Bollywood scene as an actor with 'Saawariya' in 2007, he had many female fans swooning over him. He was soon established as the chocolate boy of the film industry with a massive fan following. His love life would also make headlines. More than a decade later, that life is behind Ranbir as all his attention is now taken by his little bundle of joy-Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and his actor wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl in November 2022. While the couple guarded their baby from the eyes of the media in the initial months after her birth, they let own their guards and introduced her to the world through paparazzi on Christmas 2023. For her first glimpse to the world she was seen in her father's arms with Alia by her side.

The 'Brahmastra' actor has been a hands-on father and is obsessed with Raha, his family members have time and again revealed. On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, we look at how he bonds with his baby girl:

Ranbir Kapoor sings lullaby for daughter Raha

During her appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Alia Bhatt revealed how Ranbir and Raha share a cute friendship. She revealed that Ranbir makes up creative games to play with Raha which includes activities like making her go and touch the wardrobe and back. She also said that Ranbir sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha called 'Unni vavavo'. She shared that the lullaby was sung to their little one by their nanny who is a Malayalee.

"Whenever Raha wants to go to sleep she says vava vo, which is an indication of her wanting to listen to the lullaby. Ranbir sings it to her," revealed Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha are always 'pulling each other's legs'

In a conversation with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being a doting dad. She said, "I always inherently felt that he was going to be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is of much fun and… They are just so much fun together. Raha and Ranbir are always troubling each other, pulling each other’s legs, they have the funniest conversations, and they make each other laugh!”

Mentioning how Ranbir Kapoor is actually behind Raha's style, she revealed, “One of the things which I didn’t see coming was how specific Ranbir is about Raha’s fashion choices! I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this today?’ Then he will come, rummage into the wardrobe and put it together. He gets so involved deeply into that. You’d think that I’d be the one dressing her up, but I am like no, leave it up to him! He will do it really well.”

Ranbir Kapoor- the burp specialist

It's not just fun and games for the actor when it comes to his daughter. During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, when Archana asked him if the actor had ever changed the diapers of his daughter, he said how he was a burp specialist. The actor has always mentioned how he wants to be there for his daughter and do everything for her.