Ranbir Kapoor on 'Animal': Most shocking part I have ever done

Ranbir, who has largely played all-white roles so far, on how his gangster character in 'Animal' will throw the audience off

Ranbir Kapoor

With 'Shamshera' having hit the theatres, Ranbir Kapoor can now focus on the next schedule of 'Animal'. In his first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor will be seen as a ruthless gangster while Anil Kapoor plays his domineering father. So, how does he approach his career’s first grey role? With a fair amount of trepidation, Ranbir admits. “I was [stunned] to hear the script. It’s the most shocking part I have ever done. I am scared to rejoin that film. It is a great opportunity for me as an actor. No one expects me to do such a role. I hope the audience is ready for that film from me,” he says.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In April, the actor had taken a long break from the shoot to bulk up for certain portions of the crime drama. Yesterday, the cast — including Anil, Ranbir, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna — began the latest schedule in Delhi. Talking about his physical transformation for the role, Ranbir says, “The movie requires me to nail the grey shades rightly, and the physicality adds to [the character’s menacing ways] in terms of visuals. I have put on a lot of muscle.”