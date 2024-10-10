Ranbir Kapoor was also part of the Durga Puja 2024 festivities. A video of him greeting and posing with Rani has now gone viral, and fans have been sharing their reactions

Ranbir Kapoor and Rani Mukherji (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Watch! Ranbir Kapoor poses with Rani Mukerji, share a sweet moment during Durga Puja celebrations x 00:00

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and several other stars were seen celebrating Durga Puja in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was also part of the festivities. A video of him greeting and posing with Rani has now gone viral, and fans have been sharing their reactions.

Durga Puja 2024: Ranbir Kapoor greets Rani Mukerji at pandal

In videos shared online, Ranbir Kapoor is seen arriving at the Durga Puja pandal in a white kurta, keeping his look simple and laid-back. He is greeted warmly by Rani Mukerji, who is dressed in a stunning yellow saree, exuding traditional elegance for the festive occasion. The two share a light moment as they pose together for the cameras, with Rani flashing a bright smile. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with heart emojis

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Rani Mukerji, watch:

Durga Puja 2024: Jaya Bachchan and Kajol pose together

Before this, a video of Kajol and Jaya Bachchan also went viral. It showed Jaya surprising Kajol with a kiss during the celebrations, followed by a hug.

Like everyone right now, Jaya Bachchan is making sure to embrace the spirit of festivities. She visited Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to offer prayers. On Thursday, several videos and pictures from the pandal are making rounds on the internet.For the occasion, Jaya opted for a yellow saree with a pink border.

On Wednesday evening, cousins and actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol were spotted seeking blessings. They both were dressed in traditional attire.

More about Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over demon 'Mahishasur.'

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture.

About Kajol's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It will be available for streaming from October 25. The makers recently announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller.

Netflix took to its X account to share the film's much-awaited teaser with a caption, "Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. (The game will now start, but this story has two sides. Do Patti releases on 25 October.)"

(With inputs from ANI)