Randeep Hooda on Sarbjit

Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit was exceptional. Clearly, one of the best performances of his career, Sarbjit turned out to be a path-breaking one for the actor. Be it getting into the emotions of the man or undergoing drastic physical transformations, which he shares he is still recovering from, Randeep delivered more than what one expected while walking towards the 70mm screen.

Not just on the screen, Randeep delved deep into the life of Sarabjit Singh off the screen too, to form personal bonds with his family, especially with his sister, Dalbir Kaur.

Randeep on performing Dalbir’s last rites

For the unversed, Dalbir had requested Randeep to perform her last rites, a promise he fulfilled when she passed away in June 2022. When Mid-day asked him about it, he couldn’t help but excitedly share the news of Sarabjit's younger daughter welcoming a baby girl. The family sent him a picture, he shared.

Further talking about it, Randeep noted, “It was a great opportunity for me to be a part of their family, and I’m grateful for that. But that is how I have approached all my roles. It is an immersive experience. When they say you lose your perspective when you’re in the thick of things, it is just not possible. You are in the middle of it, with the intention of making a film, and you make it truest to what you believe. As soon as you do it for the person who is going to watch it, you lose your perspective.”

“I have not got a lot of negative reviews for what I have done. It’s not like I have lost perspective, I am true to what I’m doing. I’m trying to get the truth and emotion out of every scene. And I'm not trying to show off as an actor, that’s my biggest thing,” he adds.

About Sarabjit

Randeep Hooda portrayed Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 movie Sarbjit. It was the biography of an Indian man who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan. Despite his sister, Dalbir Kaur’s tireless efforts to release and acquit her brother, he died in a prison in Pakistan.

Today marks 10 years since we lost Sarabjit Singh, the struggles and hardships you faced can never be forgotten. I feel extremely fortunate to have known Dalbir ji, an iron lady who fought against the whole system for her brother & immensely grateful to have received her love… pic.twitter.com/Bu7M7Ensur — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 2, 2023

During the filming of the film, Randeep Hooda and Dalbir Kaur developed a close relationship. She shared that she saw her brother’s resemblance in the actor.