Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake stock jumps by 12 per cent in 24 hours after heavy rainfall on Thursday
Patchwork on Rs 18,000cr sea bridge sparks public trust concerns
Mumbai rains: Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work, hazardous roads worsen in monsoon
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Shah vs Sena (UBT): Home Minister praises Mahayuti’s work in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Randeep Hooda is grateful for getting to perform Sarabjits sisters last rites

Randeep Hooda is grateful for getting to perform Sarabjit’s sister’s last rites

Updated on: 21 June,2025 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Randeep Hooda opened up about performing the last rites of Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur, according to her last wish. He expressed how grateful he is to be a part of the family

Randeep Hooda on Sarbjit

Listen to this article
Randeep Hooda is grateful for getting to perform Sarabjit’s sister’s last rites
x
00:00

Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit was exceptional. Clearly, one of the best performances of his career, Sarbjit turned out to be a path-breaking one for the actor. Be it getting into the emotions of the man or undergoing drastic physical transformations, which he shares he is still recovering from, Randeep delivered more than what one expected while walking towards the 70mm screen.

Not just on the screen, Randeep delved deep into the life of Sarabjit Singh off the screen too, to form personal bonds with his family, especially with his sister, Dalbir Kaur.


Randeep on performing Dalbir’s last rites


For the unversed, Dalbir had requested Randeep to perform her last rites, a promise he fulfilled when she passed away in June 2022. When Mid-day asked him about it, he couldn’t help but excitedly share the news of Sarabjit's younger daughter welcoming a baby girl. The family sent him a picture, he shared.

Further talking about it, Randeep noted, “It was a great opportunity for me to be a part of their family, and I’m grateful for that. But that is how I have approached all my roles. It is an immersive experience. When they say you lose your perspective when you’re in the thick of things, it is just not possible. You are in the middle of it, with the intention of making a film, and you make it truest to what you believe. As soon as you do it for the person who is going to watch it, you lose your perspective.”

“I have not got a lot of negative reviews for what I have done. It’s not like I have lost perspective, I am true to what I’m doing. I’m trying to get the truth and emotion out of every scene. And I'm not trying to show off as an actor, that’s my biggest thing,” he adds.

About Sarabjit

Randeep Hooda portrayed Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 movie Sarbjit. It was the biography of an Indian man who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan. Despite his sister, Dalbir Kaur’s tireless efforts to release and acquit her brother, he died in a prison in Pakistan.

During the filming of the film, Randeep Hooda and Dalbir Kaur developed a close relationship. She shared that she saw her brother’s resemblance in the actor. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

randeep hooda sarbjit Sit With Hitlist bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK