Up and about: Things of love

Updated on: 13 December,2023 02:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

A gamut of artistes across industries gathered to wish newly weds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at their reception

Pics/Sameer Markande, Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Javed Jaffery and JeetendraJackie Shroff, Madhur  Bhandarkar, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Chahar  Choudhary, Javed Jaffery and Jeetendra


A gamut of artistes across industries gathered to wish newly weds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at their reception


Vijay Varma, Chitrangda Singh, Katrina Kaif and Harbhajan Singh

Vijay Varma, Chitrangda Singh, Katrina Kaif and Harbhajan Singh

The top talent of the industry—including Bharati Achrekar—was spotted at the launch of a Marathi film where Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene were also present

 

 

