Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram host grand reception for their industry friends

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29. The couple had a traditional Manipuri wedding in the presence of friends and family. Ever since the wedding, the couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their beautiful ceremony. After their first wedding reception, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have hosted a grand reception today December 11, in Mumbai.

A paparazzo account has posted videos of the two newlyweds posing for the cameramen. In the video that has surfaced online, Lin Laishram can be seen wearing a stunning red and brown gradient saree. She completed her look with stunning diamond jewellery. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda complimented his wife in a black tuxedo.

As soon as the video went viral, fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, “Look at the way this new bride hv dupatta on her head ...surely u don't see this thg know ...but this couple really raise the bar of culture is everything!!!!!”. Another fan shared, “Looking beautiful the couple many blessings to my st favourite randeep Jee”. “Congratulations to the lovely couple, happy for tham,” shared a third fan. A user commented, “Beautiful couple n totally in love”. While others dropped heart emojis.

The couple's Mumbai reception was a grand affair as the who's who of the industry came to wish the newlyweds. The celebrities who attended the grand party included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Rasika Duggal, Imtiaz Ali, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, Tara Sharma, among others.

As for their first reception, Randeep and Lin looked resplendent in traditional wear for their reception. While Lin opted for a bright gold saree well complimented by golden jewellery, Randeep opted for ivory sherwani with fine gold work on it. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after".

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.