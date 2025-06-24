Breaking News
Israel Iran War: Defence Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire
Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war
Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for city; orange alert for Thane and Palghar
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Randeep Hooda flaunts bald patch in latest picture hints at new project

Randeep Hooda flaunts bald patch in latest picture, hints at new project

Updated on: 24 June,2025 03:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Randeep Hooda’s bold skullet and greyscale selfie posted on Instagram spark buzz about a new role—fans suspect another gritty transformation is brewing. 'Coffee isn’t the only thing brewing,' he teased in the caption

Randeep Hooda flaunts bald patch in latest picture, hints at new project

Randeep Hooda's new mysterious look. pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Randeep Hooda flaunts bald patch in latest picture, hints at new project
x
00:00

Actor Randeep Hooda, often hailed as the shape-shifter of Indian cinema, has once again set the internet abuzz with a striking new look shared on his social media today.

Hooda has built a formidable reputation for transforming himself entirely for his roles—whether as a violent kidnapper-turned-saviour in Highway, a revolutionary freedom fighter in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, or most recently, as Ranatunga, one of the darkest and most vicious characters Bollywood has seen, in the film Jaat.


It’s worth recalling that Hooda lost over 30 kilograms to portray Savarkar, capturing the physical and emotional toll of the revolutionary’s imprisonment in harrowing detail. With his latest post, we now have reason to believe he is preparing to disappear once again into a new role—one that promises to be as intriguing as it is mysterious.


Hooda's new skullet look

In the picture, Randeep Hooda is seen sporting a bald crown with the side hair left untouched—commonly referred to as a "skullet." The rugged look is further intensified by his serious facial expression and the dramatic use of a greyscale filter, lending the image a raw, intense, and enigmatic quality. Hinting at something new in the works, Hooda captioned the post: “What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

While the post revealed no specific details, fans were quick to speculate that the dramatic transformation might be tied to an upcoming film. Sources close to the actor have confirmed that the look is from a recent trial for a brand-new project, which Hooda is expected to begin filming soon. Renowned for his immersive approach and intense physical and emotional preparations, Hooda has previously undergone extreme transformations for roles in Sarbjit and Main Aur Charles. This latest look appears to be yet another bold step in his ongoing commitment to transformative storytelling.

A source close to the development shares, “Randeep has always surprised both his audiences and the industry with how far he goes to embody a character. This new look is work in progress of something new that is coming up. Randeep always goes to lengths to look the part”. 

As fans continue to decode the meaning behind the cryptic caption, one thing is clear — something intense is brewing, and it has Randeep Hooda written all over it.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

randeep hooda Jaat Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Update Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK