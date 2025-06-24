Randeep Hooda’s bold skullet and greyscale selfie posted on Instagram spark buzz about a new role—fans suspect another gritty transformation is brewing. 'Coffee isn’t the only thing brewing,' he teased in the caption

Randeep Hooda's new mysterious look. pic/Instagram

Actor Randeep Hooda, often hailed as the shape-shifter of Indian cinema, has once again set the internet abuzz with a striking new look shared on his social media today.

Hooda has built a formidable reputation for transforming himself entirely for his roles—whether as a violent kidnapper-turned-saviour in Highway, a revolutionary freedom fighter in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, or most recently, as Ranatunga, one of the darkest and most vicious characters Bollywood has seen, in the film Jaat.

It’s worth recalling that Hooda lost over 30 kilograms to portray Savarkar, capturing the physical and emotional toll of the revolutionary’s imprisonment in harrowing detail. With his latest post, we now have reason to believe he is preparing to disappear once again into a new role—one that promises to be as intriguing as it is mysterious.

Hooda's new skullet look

In the picture, Randeep Hooda is seen sporting a bald crown with the side hair left untouched—commonly referred to as a "skullet." The rugged look is further intensified by his serious facial expression and the dramatic use of a greyscale filter, lending the image a raw, intense, and enigmatic quality. Hinting at something new in the works, Hooda captioned the post: “What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

While the post revealed no specific details, fans were quick to speculate that the dramatic transformation might be tied to an upcoming film. Sources close to the actor have confirmed that the look is from a recent trial for a brand-new project, which Hooda is expected to begin filming soon. Renowned for his immersive approach and intense physical and emotional preparations, Hooda has previously undergone extreme transformations for roles in Sarbjit and Main Aur Charles. This latest look appears to be yet another bold step in his ongoing commitment to transformative storytelling.

A source close to the development shares, “Randeep has always surprised both his audiences and the industry with how far he goes to embody a character. This new look is work in progress of something new that is coming up. Randeep always goes to lengths to look the part”.

As fans continue to decode the meaning behind the cryptic caption, one thing is clear — something intense is brewing, and it has Randeep Hooda written all over it.