Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Swaad zindagi ka
<< Back to Elections 2024

Swaad zindagi ka

Updated on: 21 March,2024 05:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

It was a happy moment for the paparazzi as they brought in Rani Mukerji’s 46th birthday with fanfare a day in advance. A smiling Rani offered them cake saying, “Have a bite”

Swaad zindagi ka

Rani Mukerji

Listen to this article
Swaad zindagi ka
x
00:00

Family support



With Kunal Kemmu’s debut directorial film set to release, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, among others, turn up to support the actor at the screening


As the idol

Set to play maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic, Dhanush seems over the moon sitting next to his idol at the film’s announcement

Just in

Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rani mukerji ranbir kapoor Kareena Kapoor dhanush Shah Rukh Khan sidharth malhotra bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK