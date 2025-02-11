Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackky Bhagnani and Mukesh Khanna have strongly opposed the remark made by the content creator Ranveer Allahabadia

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina

Listen to this article Imtiaz Ali calls Ranveer Allahabadia 'immature,' while Mukesh Khanna says, 'Kala muh karke...' amid India's Got Latent controversy x 00:00

Ranveer Allahabadia's remark on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has made him the center of all the backlash. Not just social media, but politicians and even celebs are condemning his not-so-decent question to one of the contestants on Ranveer's show. Though Ranveer has put out an apology, it looks like that is not going to be of any help in calming down the outrage. Now, Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackky Bhagnani and Mukesh Khanna have strongly opposed the remark made by the content creator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer Allahabadia's comment

On Tuesday, the Shaktimaan actor took to X and penned a long note to call out Ranveer Allahbadia for his behavior and strong comment. Mukesh wrote, “It is sad that a successful YouTuber like Ranveer Allahabadia made a horrible statement in a program called India’s Got Latent, something to do with parents and sex. It enraged the whole nation. This reflects the undue liberty given today to the youth of our country to misuse the power of freedom of expression. This is not the first time the limit has been crossed. This is a serious offense. It should not be taken lightly. Offenders should be punished heavily to discourage people in the future from making such ashleel (obscene) and irresponsible statements."

He further advised giving a public humiliation like 'kaala muh' for Ranveer. Mukesh wrote, “I have a punishment for such people – Kala muh karke gadhe par bitha kar unhe sheher mein ghumao (Blacken their face, make them sit on a donkey, and parade them across the city). Next time, no one will dare to do this."

Jackky Bhagnani on Ranveer Allahabadia's comment

Jackky Bhagnani has also reacted to the controversial remark by Allahabadia and shared, "Bahut galat hai jo bhi hai (It is very wrong)... I don't agree with it at all. I don't support it either."

Imtiaz Ali & Manoj Bajpayee on Ranveer Allahabadia's comment

Even ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has also reacted and said, "Shortcut way jo fame aata hai, woh chala bhi jaata hai. Mujhe lagta hai, jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai, usko wahi karna chahiye. Aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai, ye toh koi bhi kahega. But log immature hote hain, toh zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nahi chahiye" (The fame that comes through shortcuts doesn't last long. I feel people should do what they enjoy doing, but obscenity is a subject that looks bad, and anyone would agree. However, people are immature, so their mistakes should not be taken too seriously).

Adding to this, Manoj Bajpayee stated, "Isliye jo bhi log safal ho rahe hain, young hain, yuva hain, hamesha jo hai, mahaul ko zara dekhein aur samjhein" (People who are successful and young should appreciate and understand their environment).