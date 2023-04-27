Ranveer Singh and BTS member Jimin set to attend the Tiffany and Co event in New York, fans excited

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is poised to attend the Tiffany & Co. event in New York. Reports suggest that BTS member Jimin, who is also a brand ambassador for the launch, will be joining Singh at the event. Fans are eagerly anticipating a potential hangout between the two global icons, who will create a surefire "break the internet" moment

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is poised to attend the Tiffany & Co. event in New York, following his global success and attendance at international events. The actor was recently spotted shopping in Soho, New York before the big night. Reports suggest that BTS member Jimin, who is also a brand ambassador for the launch, will be joining Singh at the event. Fans are eagerly anticipating a potential hangout between the two global icons, who will create a surefire "break the internet" moment. Witnessing these two personalities together would undoubtedly be a delight for fans.

On March 2, 2023 Tiffany & Co. welcomed Jimin as its newest global House ambassador. As the pop star can be spotted rocking a lot of jewellery, he turned out to be one of the most obvious choices for the brand. On April 4, Jimin became the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with 'Like Crazy' off his debut solo album 'Face', which stood at No. 2 on Billboard's albums chart.

The six-song EP, which incorporates songs in English and Korean, scored the second-biggest opening week for an album this year with the equivalent of 164,000 sales in the US, according to data by Luminate, reports 'Variety'.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. He participated in the 2022 celebrity game as well where he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo among others. Ranveer was also a part of the star-studded roster for the NBA all-star celebrity game in Salt Lake City as he was seen playing alongside Marvel Star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others.



Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Cirkus'. He is now gearing up for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. He will be seen reuniting with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

