Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dance their heart out at Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the US; watch video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are having a gala time in the US. The videos of the duo have already taken over the internet

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in the US, working and chilling together just like any other 'it couple' of Bollywood. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were seen at singer Shankar Mahadevan's concert and several videos of them enjoying the latter's musical performance have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, Ranveer and Deepika are seen dancing to the hit song 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' from the movie 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

Ranveer and Deepika were also accompanied by Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. They all also posed with Shankar and his wife for a picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Ranveer is all set to turn 37 on July 6, and Shankar surprised him by singing a happy birthday song during the concert. In the video, the whole crowd is seen wishing Ranveer a happy birthday. The entire family opted for ethnic outfits for the concert. Deepika looked beautiful in a green suit while Ranveer Singh chose to wear a yellow kurta.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt aka 'Rocky aur Rani' enjoy lunch with Karan Johar

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. He is also a part of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which he's been paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she is all set to come up with 'The Intern' remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh wants wife Deepika to shower love on his recent Instagram pictures

With inputs from ANI