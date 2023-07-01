Ranveer Singh creates reel on ‘Tum Kya Mile’ in front of a green screen because 'Budget'

Ranveer Singh creates reel on ‘Tum Kya Mile’ in front of a green screen due to Budget issues

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently awaiting the release of their highly anticipated film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The first song from the film 'Tum Kya Mile', which was released recently, has already become a chartbuster. The stunning locations, sizzling romance, and everything else has blazed the route directly into the hearts of all fans. Alia recently created a reel on the song from Dubai Beach, which captured our hearts, and now Ranveer has followed in her footsteps.

Taking inspiration from his ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ co-star Alia Bhatt's super-aesthetic Tum Kya Mile clip, Ranveer Singh gave it his all. While Alia lip-synced the song on a beach, Ranveer shot his version on a green screen, complete with sunsets, beaches, and even Matrix images. The Reel was hilariously labelled by the actor as, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha #TumKyaMile.”

As soon as Ranveer posted the reel, fans started giving their opinion in the comment section. One fan funnily wrote, “Haters will say this is green screen 😝.” “Bhai Bhai 😂😂😂😂😂, ”said another fan. While others dropped laughing emoji.

For the unversed, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' marks Karan Johar's return to filmmaking after a seven-year hiatus. His previous directorial effort, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was a modest box office success in 2016. Ranveer Singh plays Rocky in the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt as Rani. The romantic movie, according to reports, centres around the larger-than-life love story of Rocky and Rani, who come from Punjabi and Bengali cultures, respectively. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the pivotal roles.

On the work front, apart from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Alia Bhatt is looking forward to her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart of Stone' alongside 'Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan'. The film featured Alia as the main antagonist. She also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. Ranveer Singh has films like 'Baiju Bawra', 'Don 3' among others.