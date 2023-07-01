Karan Johar shares picture of first look test for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

A few days back, teaser of the movie was released which was widely appreciated. Soon after that, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song from the movie became the ultimate love anthem of the season

Director Karan Johar (L), poster of the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt (R). Pic/Instagram

Karan Johar’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is the much awaited movie since its announcement. Fans seem excited about every new update on the film.

On Friday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the first look test of the film. Ranveer and Alia looked stunning in Red outfits. The look was designed by Manish Malhotra and styled by Eka Lakhani. While Ranveer was wearing a red printed collared shirt, Alia paired a simple orange saree with a red sleeveless blouse. Karan captioned the post as “Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKYandRANI @manishmalhotra05 @ekalakhani #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt.” Fans started to compare the look with their previous characters of Ranveer from ‘Gunday’ and Alia from ‘Brahmastra’ as soon as the picture was posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A few days back, teaser of the movie was released which was widely appreciated. Soon after that, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song from the movie became the ultimate love anthem of the season. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is also said to be the only Karan Johar movie that is entirely shot in India.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and every new update on the film only adds to the excitement surrounding the film. Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023. The music of the film will be released on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

While Alia is making waves in Hollywood with her highly anticipated Hollywood debut film, 'Heart of Stone’, Karan Johar was named in the list of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members who will join them this year. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s recent post on Instagram of the photoshoot for American brand Tiffany is ruling his fan’s hearts.