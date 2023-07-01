Breaking News
Mumbai: 11 deaths in 5 days, over 100 potholes
Annual pothole-filling exercise begins
12 MU-affiliated autonomous colleges get ‘empowered’ tag
Mumbai: Monsoon covers whole month’s quota in 1 week
Risking life to keep traffic flowing on flooded NH-48
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Johar shares picture of first look test for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar shares picture of first look test for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Updated on: 01 July,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A few days back, teaser of the movie was released which was widely appreciated. Soon after that, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song from the movie became the ultimate love anthem of the season

Karan Johar shares picture of first look test for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Director Karan Johar (L), poster of the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt (R). Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Karan Johar shares picture of first look test for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
x
00:00

Karan Johar’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is the much awaited movie since its announcement. Fans seem excited about every new update on the film.


On Friday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the first look test of the film. Ranveer and Alia looked stunning in Red outfits. The look was designed by Manish Malhotra and styled by Eka Lakhani. While Ranveer was wearing a red printed collared shirt, Alia paired a simple orange saree with a red sleeveless blouse. Karan captioned the post as “Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKYandRANI @manishmalhotra05 @ekalakhani #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt.” Fans started to compare the look with their previous characters of Ranveer from ‘Gunday’ and Alia from ‘Brahmastra’ as soon as the picture was posted.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


A few days back, teaser of the movie was released which was widely appreciated. Soon after that, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song from the movie became the ultimate love anthem of the season. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is also said to be the only Karan Johar movie that is entirely shot in India.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and every new update on the film only adds to the excitement surrounding the film. Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023. The music of the film will be released on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

While Alia is making waves in Hollywood with her highly anticipated Hollywood debut film, 'Heart of Stone’, Karan Johar was named in the list of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members who will join them this year. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s recent post on Instagram of the photoshoot for American brand Tiffany is ruling his fan’s hearts.

karan johar alia bhatt ranveer singh Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Instagram youtube bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK