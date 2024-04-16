Ranveer Singh grooves to 'Appadi Podu', 'Lungi Dance' at filmmaker Shankar's daughter's wedding

Viral videos show Ranveer Singh grooving to 'Appadi Podu' and 'Lungi Dance' with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee.

Filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot in Chennai. The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan. Ranveer Singh, who was also a guest at the wedding, was spotted dancing his heart out to some iconic numbers.

Viral videos show the actor grooving to 'Appadi Podu' and 'Lungi Dance' with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee. Watch the videos below.

Atlee, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Shankar and the newly weds groove to Thalapathy's #VaathiComing soon at the wedding reception 🥳😍👌#GOAT pic.twitter.com/oQ5eLV6k49 — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) April 16, 2024

Back in 2021, it was reported that Shankar and Ranveer were coming together for the remake of the filmmaker's 2005 cult blockbuster 'Anniyan'.

Blessed to have this opportunity, Ranveer acknowledged Shankar for being a true disruptor who always brings exceptional ideas to the screen. He also disclosed that he had always hoped and dreamed of collaborating with the ace filmmaker.

"To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram Sir, one of our country's finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched," Ranveer said of the upcoming project.

"I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It's undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar Sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don't do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him," he added.

Besides Ranveer, veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the ceremony. Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, and Arjun too graced the wedding.

Aishwarya is Shankar's eldest daughter and also happens to be a doctor by profession. This is her second marriage post her divorce from cricketer Damodaran Rohit.

On the work front, Shankar is currently working on two films simultaneously. He is directing Ram Charan's Telugu film Game Changer and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

As for Ranveer, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and 'Don 3'.

(With inputs from ANI)