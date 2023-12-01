Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Taste of Bollywood for Saudi Arabia

Taste of Bollywood for Saudi Arabia

Updated on: 01 December,2023 02:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Ranveer, Katrina and Ananya to represent India at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah

Taste of Bollywood for Saudi Arabia

Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday

Taste of Bollywood for Saudi Arabia
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Ranveer Singh would be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. Besides him, German actor Diane Kruger and Arab actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will be felicitated at the festival that kicked off in Jeddah yesterday. Now, it is learnt that Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday too will make their presence felt at the international gala that is in its third year. Given Hindi cinema’s immense popularity around the world, the idea is to give more Bollywood actors a global stage, says Gina Golani Shetty, who is coordinating Indian talent for the festival. She says, “Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday will be at the festival in Jeddah. It’s another step towards taking Indian cinema and actors to a global stage. The Red Sea Festival sees a congregation of artistes from across the world.”


The jury panel of the festival, which will run till December 9, includes Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman, Egyptian actor Amina Khalil, and Freida Pinto.



