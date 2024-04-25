Ranvir Shorey reacts to rumour of ex-wife Konkona Sensharma dating her 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' co-star Amol Parashar

Amid rumours of actress Konkona Sensharma dating co-star Amol Parashar, her ex-husband Ranvir Shorey has reacted to the speculations

Every now and then, rumours about new couples in the film industry surface on social media. A buzz about actress Konkona Sensharma involved in a relationship with her 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' co-star Amol Parashar also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The two actors were cast opposite each other in the film and their onscreen chemistry was appreciated. While rumours of a real life romance brewing between them surfaced, Ranvir Shorey has now reacted to it almost confirming the rumours.

Konkona SenSsharma and Ranvir Shorey parted ways long back with their divorce getting finalised in 2020. They co-parent their son. Now, Shorey has seemingly confirmed Konkona's relationship with Amol Parashar. A parody account on X by the name Dr Nimo Yadav shared a picture of Amol's Instagram story discussing a political event.

In the tweet, Nimo stated, "Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar." Ranvir responded, "I agree."

Many reacted to Ranvir's comment expressing surprise at Konkona and Amol's rumoured relationship. Many considered Ranvir's reaction as a confirmation of the rumours.

Meanwhile, Konkona Sensharma or Amol Parashar have never reacted to the speculations. They have not been spotted together in public as well.

Konkona Sensharma's work front:

Konkona was last seen in the Netflix series 'Killer Soup' opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey the series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. The series revolves around Swathi Shetty a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.

Konkona also directed a segment for Netflix's Lust Stories 2 that featured Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome.

Meanwhile, actor Amol Parashar is widely known for his role of Chitvan Sharma in the web series TVF Tripling. He also gained recognition for playing the legendary Indian Freedom Revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed Sardar Udham which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead.