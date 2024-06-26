It’s tough to negate the fact that Naezy became popular among Bollywood fans after the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, apparently inspired by his life.

Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article Have you heard? No good x 00:00

It’s tough to negate the fact that Naezy became popular among Bollywood fans after the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, apparently inspired by his life. But the rapper says the Ranveer Singh-starrer did not aid his career. “Zoya ma’am heard my first song, Aafat, and discovered me through that. She loved the song and the genre. The film was a work of fiction based on the entire community. I became famous through the film. Though my debut song was a hit, this film got me recognition among mainstream audiences. However, the film did worse for me than good. Despite the makers clarifying that it is a work of fiction, a large section of the viewers continued to think of it as my story. People started seeing me in a negative light, and comparing my journey to that of the character in the film,” said Naezy. The 2019 offering is inspired by the lives of Divine and Naezy, and chronicles an aspiring street rapper’s rise from the slums of Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

New addition

Rohit Saraf has joined Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. “Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the film,” revealed a source close to the development. “Mani Ratnam is expected to wrap up the shoot by August 2024. The makers are eyeing a December release.” Details related to Saraf’s role are still under wraps. He was recently seen in Ishq Visk Rebound.

New names attached

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, RRR director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman are among the new 487 members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement shared on its website, the Academy said the list includes artistes and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity, according to the institution.

Still relevant, says Neil

As his film, New York, clocked 15 years since its release, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said the movie was a “turning point” in his career, and that it allowed him to explore a “complex character”. “Fifteen years later, the story feels just as relevant, and I’m proud to have been a part of it. Working with [director] Kabir Khan and acting alongside John [Abraham], Katrina [Kaif], Irrfan ji and the rest of the cast was an incredible learning experience. I’m grateful for the friendships we formed,” he said. The film told the story of three New York-based students whose lives take a turn after the September 11 attacks.

Baby on board

Reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary of Bigg Boss 9 fame are set to welcome their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram. “I am happy, nervous, and thankful to God, because Privika baby is going to come very soon,” wrote Narula. He also thanked his wife for giving him the “best gift of my life”. Chaudhary has appeared with Narula in Bigg Boss 9, and then in Nach Baliye 9. She has also featured in several Bollywood films. Narula is known for his work in reality TV.

Bold words

Admitting that there is a “risk” in making films that question the government, actor Kamal Haasan said at a promotional event that the problem has existed since the British era. “People were making films even then. We will continue to make those kinds of films; it doesn’t matter who is at the top of the establishment. [It’s the right of ] not only the filmmaker, but also the citizens to ask those questions. We, as artistes, represent so many of you. Hence, we talk boldly, without thinking of the guillotine. Yes, there is a risk; the government can get angry, but your applause puts out that fire,” Haasan said.

Like me, like you

As producer Rakesh Raman in the slice-of-life drama series Industry, actor Chunky Pandey brings to the screen a character who “is willing to go to any lengths to secure opportunities”. For the actor, the role is appropriate, given that he has encountered individuals like Rakesh in his professional journey. “Rakesh Raman is a resourceful producer. I have encountered a few producers who resemble Rakesh. He is not only a producer but also a part-time broker and car dealer, who is willing to go to any length to secure opportunities. I believe, without a competent producer, the writer’s success is unattainable. The portrayal of the film industry in our series is refreshingly candid,” he said.