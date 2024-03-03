Cricketer Rashid Khan poses with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Picture Courtesy/Rashid Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Rashid Khan poses with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities x 00:00

The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going on in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

On Saturday, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture with B-town couple and actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. He captioned the pic, "Weekend vibes with @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani."

In the pictures, Sid and Rashid could be seen twinning in black tuxedo suits, while Kiara looked gorgeous in an all-black bodycon gown. Soon after he shared the picture, it went viral on social media and fans shared their reactions.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by Pop sensation Rihanna, and much more. Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social media.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

