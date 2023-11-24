Breaking News
Afghan’s Rashid Khan to undergo back surgery

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

His team Adelaide Strikers announced on Thursday that Rashid will undergo a minor operation. England’s Harry Brook too will be unavailable for the team

Rashid Khan. Pic/AFP

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan will miss the Big Bash League, starting December 7, due to a back injury that requires surgery.


Also Read: India beat Australia by two wickets, take 1-0 lead in five-match series


His team Adelaide Strikers announced on Thursday that Rashid will undergo a minor operation. England’s Harry Brook too will be unavailable for the team.


Rashid has played for the Strikers since 2017. Rashid, who was part of Afghanistan’s spirited campaign in the ODI World Cup in India, had earlier threatened to skip Big Bash in protest of Australia cancelling an ODI series against them. 

