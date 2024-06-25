Samantha, who was said to make her big-screen Bollywood debut with Vampires of Vijay Nagar, is no longer associated with the Aditya Sarpotdar-directed venture

Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha

Months after news of Ayushmann Khurrana’s collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a horror comedy first appeared, things are finally moving forward. However, Samantha, who was said to make her big-screen Bollywood debut with Vampires of Vijay Nagar, is no longer associated with the Aditya Sarpotdar-directed venture. Industry sources attribute her exit to unavailability of dates after the delay in production plans. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly been signed on as the leading lady opposite Ayushmann. Work on the screenplay and dialogues is underway and the makers plan to begin filming in November. By then, Ayushmann will wrap up his spy-comedy with Karan Johar and Rashmika will complete Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, and Sikandar with Salman Khan.

All for thrillers

Even as his on-screen roles keep him busy, Ajay Devgn is continuing with his production plans. He has greenlit a web series to be helmed by casting director-turned-filmmaker Honey Trehan. The director is currently working on the screenplay and is planning to begin filming in December. Details regarding the plot and cast are being closely guarded; all that is known is that it is a suspense thriller. The yet-untitled show marks Ajay’s fourth production venture in digital entertainment after Tribhanga (2020), The Great Indian Murder (2022) and The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhoka (2023).

From Shanghai with love

Vikrant Massey is overwhelmed with the response to his film, 12th Fail (2023), at the recently concluded Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). Sharing his “phenomenal” experience of revisiting Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial venture eight months after its release, the actor said, “While it was a packed house, I was also pleasantly surprised to meet some Chinese people who could speak in Hindi. It was lovely.” Admitting that he did miss Chopra at SIFF, Vikrant added, “I’m absolutely sure that once we officially release the film in China, we will make up for the time lost here.”

Making memories with movies

Arpit Ranka, who essayed Duryodhana in Mahabharat and Kans in Radha-Krishna on television, will soon be seen as the antagonist in the upcoming film, Kannappa. He plays the baddie Kaalmukh in the Vishnu Manchu-starrer that also has cameos by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal. “Every actor dreams of getting a good role. For me, after a three-year break, being a part of a worldwide film with an iconic cast is a dream come true. Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal ji are pan-India superstars,” he shared.

No story, no fun

During an interaction with the media last week, Anil Kapoor refrained from divulging the reason for his absence from Welcome to the Jungle. He played Majnu bhai in producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah’s first two instalments, Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). Recently, Nana Patekar, who played Anil’s partner-in-crime Uday Shetty in the first two editions, revealed why they opted out of Ahmed Khan’s directorial venture. “They did approach us. We said no. Kahaani nahin hai. Utna mazaa nahin aaya,” he told a news portal. Sharing that the comedy wouldn’t be complete without Anil and him, the fiery actor added, “Welcome is possible only if Anil and I are there. If you remove me, then he alone can’t make Welcome and vice-versa.” Point toh hai!

Kangy’s Bard connection?

After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut has finalised the release date of her directorial venture, Emergency. The political drama revisits the Emergency of 1975 imposed by then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. This summer, the actor-filmmaker-turned-politician had deferred the film’s date with cinemas, owing to her contesting the parliamentary elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, which she won with a considerable margin. Sharing the new release plans on social media, Kangana also connected the film to one of the Bard’s famous plays. She wrote, “I’m deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints. It is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on September 6, 2024 (sic).” Hopefully, she will enlighten us more about the movie’s Shakespearean connect in the coming weeks.

Three to tango

It is known that Varun Dhawan is teaming up with director-father David Dhawan for a romantic comedy. Sources claim that the Ramesh Taurani-production is a love triangle where the protagonist’s confusion is treated with plenty of humour. While it is not known at this point if the yet-untitled film is an adaptation of one of David’s yesteryear hits, we hear that the makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur and south actor Sree Leela as the leading ladies. Incidentally, this movie also marks the Hindi debut of Sree Leela, who forayed into acting with the Kannada film, Kiss (2017). Apparently, the actor feels that the laugh riot will be the perfect vehicle for her Bollywood launch. Moreover, David and his writers are creating a full-on entertaining track to launch Sree Leela in Hindi cinema. The makers are keen to begin filming next month and release it on October 2, 2025.