Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Raveena Tandon gifts bangles engraved with her and her husbands name to a bride and groom at mass wedding

Raveena Tandon gifts bangles engraved with her and her husband's name to a bride and groom at mass wedding

Updated on: 22 February,2025 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a video that is now going viral, Raveena can be seen giving her gold bangles to a bride and groom as she attends their wedding

Raveena Tandon gifts bangles engraved with her and her husband's name to a bride and groom at mass wedding

In Pic: Raveena Tandon. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article
Raveena Tandon gifts bangles engraved with her and her husband's name to a bride and groom at mass wedding
x
00:00

Raveena Tandon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her generosity, and today, she won millions of hearts all over again with a kind gesture. In a video that is now going viral, Raveena can be seen giving her gold bangles to a bride and groom as she attends their wedding. The actress addressed the crowd and revealed why the bangles are special to her.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Raveena Tandon gifts her bangles to newlyweds

Raveena attended a mass wedding function in the city, where she gifted her bangles to the bride and groom. While talking to the guests, Raveena revealed that in Punjabi wedding ceremonies, brides wear a choodha. She has been wearing two gold bangles since her wedding—one with her name engraved on it and the other with her husband’s name. As a gift to the newlyweds, she gave the bangle with her name to the bride and the one with her husband's name to the groom.

In the video, Raveena looks stunning as always in a red kurta set with heavy golden embroidery. The bride looks beautiful in a red lehenga set, while the groom is seen wearing a beige sherwani. As Raveena gifted her precious bangles to the couple, she hugged them warmly.

Raveena Tandon on professional front

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon made her debut with the hit film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. She is known for her performances in films like Mohra, Dilwale, Aatish, and Laadla, all of which were among the highest-grossing films of the year.

She was last seen in the role of a lawyer in Patna Shuklla. She also featured in the movie Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her Bollywood debut alongside actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman in the film Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Mid-Day reviewed Azaad, and a part of the review reads: "Azaad is one of the few decent films that have been released recently. It is one of those films that can interest you, but you might not want to spend money on tickets and would rather wait for it to come on a streaming platform. While Aaman Devgn proved himself and was a perfect fit for the film, Rasha could have chosen a better movie, as she didn’t have a big role. To conclude, Rasha’s character felt like a cameo. The screen time she got was almost equal to Ajay Devgn’s."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raveena tandon Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK