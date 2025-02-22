In a video that is now going viral, Raveena can be seen giving her gold bangles to a bride and groom as she attends their wedding

Raveena Tandon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her generosity, and today, she won millions of hearts all over again with a kind gesture. In a video that is now going viral, Raveena can be seen giving her gold bangles to a bride and groom as she attends their wedding. The actress addressed the crowd and revealed why the bangles are special to her.

Raveena Tandon gifts her bangles to newlyweds

Raveena attended a mass wedding function in the city, where she gifted her bangles to the bride and groom. While talking to the guests, Raveena revealed that in Punjabi wedding ceremonies, brides wear a choodha. She has been wearing two gold bangles since her wedding—one with her name engraved on it and the other with her husband’s name. As a gift to the newlyweds, she gave the bangle with her name to the bride and the one with her husband's name to the groom.

In the video, Raveena looks stunning as always in a red kurta set with heavy golden embroidery. The bride looks beautiful in a red lehenga set, while the groom is seen wearing a beige sherwani. As Raveena gifted her precious bangles to the couple, she hugged them warmly.

Raveena Tandon on professional front

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon made her debut with the hit film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. She is known for her performances in films like Mohra, Dilwale, Aatish, and Laadla, all of which were among the highest-grossing films of the year.

She was last seen in the role of a lawyer in Patna Shuklla. She also featured in the movie Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her Bollywood debut alongside actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman in the film Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Mid-Day reviewed Azaad, and a part of the review reads: "Azaad is one of the few decent films that have been released recently. It is one of those films that can interest you, but you might not want to spend money on tickets and would rather wait for it to come on a streaming platform. While Aaman Devgn proved himself and was a perfect fit for the film, Rasha could have chosen a better movie, as she didn’t have a big role. To conclude, Rasha’s character felt like a cameo. The screen time she got was almost equal to Ajay Devgn’s."