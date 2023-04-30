Raveena Tandon grooves to 'Ek Do Teen Char', Madhuri Dixit reacts

Being a social media butterfly, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram feed as she shared a video of her showing off her moves to the widely popular Madhuri Dixit song, 'Ek Do Teen Char'. Tandon can be seen having a gala time as she performs the hook step from the song for International Dance Day

Pic/ Raveena Tandon grooving to Madhuri Dixit's famous song 'Ek Do Teen Char'

The 'Aankhiyon Se Goli Mare' star Raveena Tandon has proved her evergreen personality yet again! Being a social media butterfly, Raveena took to her Instagram feed as she shared a video of her showing off her moves to the widely popular Madhuri Dixit song, 'Ek Do Teen Char'. Tandon can be seen having a gala time as she performs the hook step from the song for International Dance Day. In the caption, Raveena wrote, "Masti on the sets while we Shoot !Channelling my inner Madhuri on a belated international world dance day! The queen of all that no one can match! @madhuridixitnene I love you"

In the video, Raveena can be seen rocking a rosy pink satin shirt and a fringe skirt. To complement her outfit, the actor opted for a pair of clear heels with a diamond embellishment at the front. Flaunting her wavy locks, Raveena looks stunning as ever! The comments section saw, not just Raveena's fans, but also Madhuri Dixit herself fangirling over the actor.

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, " OMG! Just saw this. How fabulous are you (heart eye emoji) Loved the dancing and you (red heart emoji)"

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani commented, "Stunning" with a read heart emoji"

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan were one of the many esteemed citizens of the country who attended the inaugural ceremony of the 'Mann Ki Baat@100', a National Conclave oragnised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on April 26 in New Delhi. Organised by Prasar Bharti, the event was held at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. The 'Andaz Apna Apna' co-stars, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon were seen sitting next to each other at the inaugural session.

On April 5, Raveena Tandon was graced with the Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of arts, from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.