Remember the iconic fight scene in DDLJ's climax? Turns out it was Shah Rukh Khan who made it happen

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri

Parmeet Sethi entered Bollywood with Aditya Chopra’s 1995 movie, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the leading roles. The film has since become a cult classic, cherished by audiences. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parmeet shared an anecdote from the production, specifically about how the fight scene in the climax came to be.



During the interview, Parmeet revealed that SRK insisted on having a fight scene in the climax, even though Aditya wasn’t initially convinced. The actor stated, “Adi did not want the fight. But Shah Rukh was insistent to some other level, so he gave in.”

In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan,' where Rani Mukerji and Kajol are guests, Karan Johar made an interesting revelation. He said, "For 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' we were shooting this song in the snow. Shah Rukh wanted a red outfit, and there was an issue with Manish’s costume. So, I went and took out one of the dancers’ costumes from the song 'Ruk Jaa,' I said, nobody is going to know.”



Written and directed by Aditya, DDLJ recently celebrated its 28th anniversary and remains a timeless Bollywood romance, a master class in how to portray Bollywood romance effectively. The film also features Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, and Himani Shivpuri, among others. The movie narrates the story of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol), who meet in Europe, fall in love during a journey, but face parental disapproval. They return to India, challenging traditions to win over Simran's conservative father, and the film celebrates love overcoming cultural barriers, remaining an iconic love story.



On a different note, Parmeet made his directorial debut with Yash Raj Films’ 2010 movie, 'Badmaash Company,' starring Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor. In the interview, the actor also revealed that he was supposed to direct a cross-border love story, but it did not materialize due to shifting political circumstances. Since then, he has not directed any films and is currently helming miniTV's 'Hacks Crime Online.'