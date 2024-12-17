After tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away, musicians like Remo Fernandes , Dhruv Ghanekar, Karsh Kale, Khusroo Suntook share fond memories with him

Remo Fernandes in performance with Zakir Hussain. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Remo Fernandes, Musician

‘Ustad Zakir Hussain first visited me in Siolim in Goa in the 1990s when I was at the peak of my pop career. He had simply dropped by because he had listened to some of my music and wanted to see me. Months later, I found myself on stage with him at an awards ceremony in Mumbai. A Goan obsessed with pop, and an Indian classical tabla maestro, together on stage—nobody knew what to expect, including me! To add to the newness of this unusual jugalbandi, we had no time to rehearse before the show. But when we took the stage, it felt like I was performing with an old bandmate. I started off with a Brazilian tune and he somehow picked up from there. That surprise jugalbandi is possibly the longest I ever communicated with the Ustad.’

‘He had brilliant wit’

Zakir Hussain with Dhruv Ghanekar (right) in a still from the film, Saaz. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

Dhruv Ghanekar, Composer and musician

‘I acted with Zakir Bhai in Saaz (1996) when I was just starting to compose music. Sai Paranjpye, the director, wanted real musicians in the film and, being a family friend, asked me. We did it purely to be around him.

The thing about Zakir bhai is that he was a great storyteller, and had a brilliant wit and humour. My wife [Ishita Arun] and I had travelled to see the North Sea Jazz Festival. While hanging with him backstage, Ishita mentioned how she wanted to meet Herbie Hancock, the jazz legend. The next morning, as we came down from Zakir Bhai’s room, Herbie was already leaving the hotel for his sound check. Imagine Zakir Hussain, a Grammy-awardee running up the corridor to stop Herbie Hancock just for us. Herbie casually asked, “Who is it?”. He could have given a long-winded introduction, but Zakir Bhai simply said “Oh, she is my niece, Ishita.” Now, that is simplicity, love and charm rolled into one. That was him.’

‘He would elevate the stage’

Zakir Hussain with Karsh Kale

Karsh Kale, Composer and musician

‘Growing up in New York City, I was somewhat removed from the buzz in India. My introduction to his music came through my father, a fan of Hindustani classical music. At six years old, I accompanied my father to his concert at Columbia University, where he performed alongside Ustad Alla Rakha Khan and Ustad Sultan Khan. I was entranced.

He was an incredible musician. When we collaborated on Tabla Beat Science, I remember being in awe. I would bow and greet him every time. A day before our first performance, Zakir Bhai pulled me aside and said, “All this courtesy is good. But on stage, I need you to look me in the eye and respond to me as an equal.”

Zakir Bhai had the power to elevate the entire stage. He has left a lasting impression on the next generation of musicians.’

‘Be yourself’

Darshan Doshi with Hussain in Singapore

Darshan Doshi, Drummer and Ustad’s mentee

‘When one met Ustad-ji, the tabla player always came second; you’d first meet a man whose kindness and enthusiasm instantly filled the room with positivity. When I first joined him on stage in 2017, I remember stressing out right before the performance. Ustad-ji noticed this and walked up to me and said, “Be yourself and don’t think about how others will perceive you. I know you’re a great musician. Play for yourself.” These words will continue to guide me.’

‘End of an era’

Dr Jamshed Bhabha, Dr Narayan Menon, Alla Rakha, Pandit Ravi Shankar and a young Zakir Hussain at the NCPA

Khusroo Suntook, chairman NCPA, and Dr Suvarnalata Rao, Head, Indian music, NCPA

‘Zakir-ji’s bond with us goes back to the day it was founded in 1969 when he accompanied his father, the great Ustad Alla Rakha, on our stage. It blossomed into a deeply appreciated association when he became an honoured member of our Council. The concerts, his mentorship, his warm presence and the sound of his tabla will forever remain a treasure of the NCPA.

Beyond his unparalleled skills, Zakir-ji’s charisma and kindness left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working with him. He was a brilliant team player.’