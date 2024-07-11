Actors Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao who worked together in Main Hoon Na recently reunited for a shoot. Videos of their meet is going viral

Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao

Listen to this article Reunion alert! 'Main Hoon Na' stars Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao reunite after 20 years for special shoot x 00:00

Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao were paired up on screen for the 2004 film 'Main Hoon Na' directed by Farah Khan. The two played college students who go from being best friends to a couple. Their chemistry as friends and then as a couple was much appreciated by the audience. Now the two actors have reunited for a special shoot after two decades.

A video shared by a paparazzo sees Zayed and Amrita Rao greet each other on the sets of an ad film shoot. The two are seen in costumes on a lively set. Zayed and Amrita greet each other with enthusiasm reminding fans of their characters of Lucky and Sanju from the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Actor Zayed Khan has been away from the big screen for a long time now. However, he recently took fans down the memory lane with a video featuring his elder son Zidaan. The ‘Main Hoon Na’ star shared a clip of the 16-year-old donning his jacket from the film ‘Main Hoon Na’ as seen in the song ‘Chale Jaise Hawayein’.

Zayed wrote, “Hello world, time has a strange way of communicating,! found my OG Chale jaise hawayie jacket!! And made my son Zidaan wear it just for fun! Heaven behold Nostalgia struck me like a lightning bolt! So there it is everyone my Og jacket from MHN for my opening sequence for MHN! Love and gratitude always!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAYED KHAN (@itszayedkhan)

For the unversed, the Farah Khan directorial 'Main Hoon Na', which was released in 2004, also featured actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Rao, and Sushmita Sen. In the film, SRK essayed the role of an army officer, Major Ram Prasad, while Zayed played the role of his brother Lakshman Prasad Sharma "Lucky".

Looking back on his career, Zayed Khan admits he wishes he had done a few things differently. After a brief run in the movies, the actor tried his hand at television with ‘Haasil’ in 2017, but went missing from the screen a year later. “I took a step back from acting [then] as I got into family mode. I shouldn’t have detached myself completely from acting; it wasn’t the smartest move. To earn those stripes again takes a lot, and that was a lesson I learned,” Khan told Mid-day, adding that finding his way back in has been tougher, this time around. “There is so much more competition and professionalism today. Actors bring so much to the table now. Just because you have access to people doesn’t mean that you get the opportunity.”

Amrita Rao, on the other hand, occasionally features in films and is quite active on social media along with husband RJ Anmol. The couple also runs a podcast that has featured several celebrities.