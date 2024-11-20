Rajkumar Hirani, known for his compelling storytelling and originality in the craft of filmmaking, celebrates his 62nd birthday today. Have a look at what fellow filmmakers have to say about him

On the occasion of Rajkumar Hirani’s 62nd birthday, we’re revisiting his remarkable 20-year journey in the film industry. Over the years, Raju Hirani has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences and industry professionals alike, known for his unique ability to create stories that are both heartwarming and thought-provoking, with a perfect blend of humour. From 'Munnabhai MBBS' to 'Lage Raho Munnabhai', '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Sanju', and 'Dunki', Raju Hirani has consistently delivered blockbuster films that resonate with millions. His success isn’t just limited to box office numbers; he has earned deep respect and admiration from his peers in the industry.

As we celebrate 20 years of Rajkumar Hirani’s extraordinary contributions to cinema, let’s take a moment to revisit some of the heartfelt tributes from fellow filmmakers who have praised his craft and influence on the industry:

Karan Johar:

“I am jealous of him. It’s not jealousy, it’s envy. I have never been able to do what he does. His films are driven by great ideas. Maybe I don’t have that ability, but I would love to make the kind of films he makes. His scripts are so strong. I can only hope to come across scripts like his.”

S. S. Rajamouli:

During a promotional event, Rajamouli shared, “I am a fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s films. The way he crafts his stories, I can’t even imagine creating a single scene like that.”

Anurag Kashyap:

“Usually, we filmmakers try so hard to make our subject impactful that it can lose its essence for the audience. But Rajkumar Hirani doesn’t do that, and that’s what sets him apart,” said Kashyap.

Javed Akhtar:

“I am a big fan of Rajkumar Hirani. He does incredible work. I always say that to make great films, one must not only be a good director or writer but also a good human being—and Hirani is all of those things.”

These reflections highlight not just Rajkumar Hirani’s immense talent but also the lasting influence he has had on the directors who admire him. As we celebrate his 20 years in the industry today, it’s clear that his journey is one of remarkable storytelling, craft, and love from both audiences and peers.

Happy Birthday to a visionary filmmaker, and master storyteller whose impact on Indian cinema will be remembered for years to come.