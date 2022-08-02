Rhea Chakraborty takes an auto ride back home; says, 'Auto ki baat hi alag hai'

Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi

Rhea Chakraborty. Pic/Yogen Shah

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted recently after a Tennis match, when she took an auto ride back home and ditched her car. She was asked by the paps around why she chose to come by auto and not her car, to this she gave a very cute reply saying, “Auto mein mazza aata hai Sunday hai an. Auto ki baat hi alag hai Hawai Jahaj”.

The actress donned a sporty look. She teamed her look with a skirt top, perfect for a Sunday game. Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Meanwhile, Rhea resumed work earlier this year after 2 years. In February, the actress took to her Instagram handle, and posted a video in which she can be seen at a radio station's studio, dressed in a black-on-black attire with a script in her hand. In the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP!"

For the unversed, Rhea had an unpleasant 2020 and 2021 as she was accused by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds.