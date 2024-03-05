Breaking News
Rihanna poses with Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani's bash in Jamnagar, netizens say, 'RiRi, SRK and Orry's earring'

Updated on: 05 March,2024 06:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, Rihanna struck a pose with Shah Rukh Khan and Orry's earrings made a surprise appearance

Rihanna fans in India have been eagerly anticipating the chance to see the pop icon perform live in the country. A fortunate few got to witness her performance in Gujarat's Jamnagar during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Social media influencer Orry has now shared several unseen pictures of Rihanna, including one with Bollywood star SRK. Orry also spilled the beans that Rihanna appreciated his earring, a gift he presented to her.


Rihanna poses with Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani's bash in Jamnagar


Orry treated his followers to a collection of photos and videos capturing the night when Rihanna graced Jamnagar with her performance. Following the show, she joined the Bollywood celebrities in attendance for a lively party. Orry humorously captioned the post, "The journey of my earrings... they're in a better place now... they found love in Jamnagar (sic)." Among the standout images is one featuring Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the frame. Shah Rukh Khan excuded classic charm in a black suit while Rihanna stunned in a body-hugging pink outfit.


Rihanna poses with Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani's bash in Jamnagar, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
Fans were in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta. 

About Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani's bash in Jamnagar

What stood out was not just their coordinated 'Naatu Naatu' moves, but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din', and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to the see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years. 

As if Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash could not get more iconic, fashion guru Manish Malhotra hit the dance floor, grooving with Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor. Together, they danced to the tunes of 'Bole Chudiyan' from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Much to everyone's dismay, Karan Johar was nowhere to be seen during this performance. 

