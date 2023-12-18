Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: Genelia took to social media to shower love on her husband on his birthday. The two met on the sets of a film and fell in love during the making of their first film together

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Genelia calls hubby Riteish Deshmukh 'greatest man in entire universe' x 00:00

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Sunday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Taking to Instagram, Genelia shared a monochrome picture with her husband which she captioned, "If someone had to ask me "Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? -I would just say "the greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine. Happy Birthday Navra."

In the picture, the couple could be seen flaunting their cute smiles. Riteish and Genelia are among the cutest Bollywood couples. Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love on the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. 'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments. Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment.

