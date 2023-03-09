Rituparna Sengupta: Satish Kaushik would always try to say one or two Bengali words whenever he used to meet me

Satish Kaushik made his debut in the film industry as a dialogue writer for the 1983 classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', which acquired a cult following over the years. He is known for his comic roles as Calendar in Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Mr. India' and Pappu Pager in 'Deewana Mastana' among many others

The nation woke up to the sad news of veteran actor Satish Kaushik's demise. The actor was at his Delhi farmhouse on Wednesday night when he complained of uneasiness at around 10 in the night. He was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram where he took his last breath.

Satish Kaushik made his debut in the film industry as a dialogue writer for the 1983 classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', which acquired a cult following over the years. He is known for his comic roles as Calendar in Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Mr. India' and Pappu Pager in 'Deewana Mastana' among many others. Over the years, he gave several memorable performances and has crossed paths with 100s of artists from the country. Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta was among them who has worked with the actor in three Hindi films.

Talking about him, Sengupta said, "He was such a wonderful personality. We worked on several films- 'Gauri: The Unborn, 'Mittal vs Mittal', 'Agha' and some more. He was such a versatile actor. We grew up seeing his film Mr. India where he played Calendar, the iconic character. And also as a director, he was a great master."

"Though I had only a few interactions with him he always had a word of encouragement for me. He admired my work in some specific Bengali films and the best moment was he always tried to say one or two Bengali words whenever he used to meet me," she added.

"As a co-star Satishji was extremely humble and always smiling. He had a very effervescent nature truly adorable. I am deeply saddened by his demise," Rituparna further said.

Satish Kaushik completed multiple projects before his demise that are yet to be released. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Emergency', 'Guns n Gulaabs', and 'Kagaaz 2' are some of the films and series that the late actor will be seen in.

