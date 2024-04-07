In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Ishwak Singh spills the beans on his role, his success on OTT, and more.

Actor Ishwak Singh, who made his mark in showbiz with an envious filmography and remarkable performances in the streaming space is seen as a deaf spy in Atul Sabharwal's 'Berlin', which premiered at the Red Lorry Film Festival curated by BookMyShow. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Ishwak spills the beans on his role, his success on OTT, and more.

To prepare for his role in ‘Berlin’, Ishwak learned sign language, for which he trained for 6 months. He is thrilled that the film is a part of an extensive line-up. Citing the move as a fantastic approach he says, “Every film packs up a punch!” Speaking about his role, the actor says, “The character I play in Berlin isn’t like anything I’ve done before, I’m grateful to Atul for believing in me and giving me the part, it’s my most prized possession.”

Ishwak made his acting debut with a small part in the 2013 film 'Raanjhanaa' starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. However, it was in 2020 that he ventured into a substantial role with the web series 'Paatal Lok'. He says success came to him because of the web medium. “OTT has opened avenues for all the stakeholders. It’s a place for a new kind of expression.”

Ishwak found fame with the role of Vikram Sarabhai in the web series 'Rocket Boys'. This opened the door to several opportunities with meaty roles in shows like ‘Adhura’ and ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2. On his mantra to never give up, he states, “Being an actor more than anything else is a game of patience, I was determined to do it no matter what.”

Within a decade of his work in the entertainment arena, Ishwak tasted success and is certainly an artist who has earned it because of his acting chops. He asserts, “I have this realisation that I’m just a cog in the wheel. It’s important to stay grounded, that’s the only way I can approach the work with a fresh perspective.”

‘Berlin’ is a spy-thriller set in the '90s and also features Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, and Kabir Bedi. The story backtracks 30 years when a deaf-mute young man is accused and arrested by the Intelligence Bureau for being a spy and as the mystery unfolds, the line between guilt and innocence blurs.