In pic: Ranveer Singh (Pic- Instagram)

Listen to this article Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh gives 'finishing touches' to Karan Johar’s next, shares a pic x 00:00

Ranveer Singh is ready to make his return to the big screen after 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' with the forthcoming family film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. The highly anticipated film, directed by Karan Johar, is slated to be released in theatres this month. Ranveer Singh is seen playing the character of Rocky Randhawa, in the film, which also stars actress Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee.

Ranveer revealed on his Instagram profile that he has completed his sections for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. On Tuesday, the talented actor, who is supposed to portray a talkative and loud Punjabi lad in the next Karan Johar film, finished dubbing for his parts in the film.

Ranveer Singh announced the news on his social media account. Ranveer took to his Instagram and shared a photo from the dubbing studio. "Finishing touches... #RRKPK @dharmamovies," the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ star captioned his Instagram image. Ranveer looked dashing in a casual white shirt and beige pants in the photo, which shows him reading his lines from the script while he stands in front of the dubbing mic.

The much-anticipated family comedy marks Karan Johar's return to the director’s seat after a seven-year hiatus. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as well as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in significant roles. Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and others play supporting parts in the film.

On the work front, the talented actor will once again collaborate with master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the next historical drama ‘Baiju Bawra’. Later, Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor in ‘Don 3’, the third edition of Farhan Akhtar's famed crime-action thriller franchise. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is currently looking forward to her Hollywood Debut with ‘Heart of Stone’.

Talking about ‘Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani’, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be reuniting for the second time, the first being Gully Boy. Though their pairing has received mixed reactions for this back-to-90s style romantic drama, high hopes are riding on it!