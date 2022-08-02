Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with Jaya Bachchan on 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' sets

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles

Ibrahim Ali Khan. Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, on Monday, dropped a picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan from the sets of 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the picture on her story, which she captioned, "Proud of you Iggy." In the picture, Ibrahim could be seen standing beside veteran actor Jaya Bachchan with his hand on her shoulder.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

On Monday, Karan took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, with a special video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

"It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful," he captioned the video.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Checkout what Alia Bhatt revealed in 'Bingo'

In the video, the whole team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is seen celebrating the film's wrap. Alia, who had already wrapped her schedule last week, joined Ranveer and the film's crew via a video call.

In the clip, we can also see Karan thanking his team, especially veteran actor Dharmendra for being part of its mega project. "We are blessed that he (Dharmendra) is in our movie," Karan said.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever