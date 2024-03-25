Breaking News
Sachet Parampara says their Holi song Chinta Kis Baat Ki is a reminder to let go of all the worries
Sachet-Parampara says their Holi song 'Chinta Kis Baat Ki' is a reminder to 'let go of all the worries'

Updated on: 25 March,2024 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The dynamic duo of Sachet and Parampara Tandon have brought the energetic number titled 'Chinta Kis Baat Ki' this Holi

Sachet and Parampara in the song Chinta Kis Baat Ki

As the festival of colours is here, T-Series, in collaboration with dynamic musical duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon, have lightened up the celebrations with their latest Holi song, 'Chinta Kis Baat Ki'. This dynamic duo bring their signature energy and flair to this Holi anthem, promising to wash away your worries and set the stage for an unforgettable celebration.


In a statement, Sachet-Parampara expressed, "This Holi, 'Chinta Kis Baat Ki' is our gift to all the lovely fans, it is a reminder to let go of all the worries and embrace the joy of the moment. The song has a different level energy and we had a blast shooting for it. It's the perfect anthem for this lively, colourful festival and we hope the fans enjoy it as much as we did. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi and lots of love.”


The song, released by T-Series, promises to captivate audiences with its infectious beats and uplifting lyrics. This Holi, 'Chinta Kis Baat Ki' emerges as the anthem that will set the stage for an unforgettable celebration, washing away worries and spreading joy and love.


 
 
 
 
 
Elevate your Holi experience with 'Chinta Kis Baat Ki' by Sachet-Parampara. Let the colors of joy and celebration fill your hearts as you dance to the rhythm of this infectious Holi anthem.

