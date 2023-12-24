Saiee Manjrekar birthday 2023: The Dabangg 3 actress is a huge animal lover and these pics are proof

Saiee Manjrekar daughter of veteran director, actor Mahesh Manjrekar celebrates her birthday today. The actress took this opportunity to celebrate the auspicious day with her four- legged friends and show his love and bond towards animals

Pic courtesy/ PR

As we celebrate the birthday of the talented and charming Saiee M Manjrekar, let's take a delightful stroll through her softer side – the side that reveals her deep love for our furry friends. In a candid snapshot, Saiee takes a moment to interact with majestic horses before going for a ride. Her connection with these beautiful creatures is evident, showcasing a bond that goes beyond the glitz and glamour.

Saiee with a pug in her arms, showering the adorable furry friend with kisses and cuddles is the cutest thing on the Internet. Snuggled up with her pet cat, Saiee shares a cozy moment that she often delights her fans with on social media. Fans absolutely love getting a glimpse of her pets Ella and Bella.

Saiee, dressed in proper riding gear, plants a kiss on a horse, showcasing not only her passion for horseback riding but also her compassionate connection with these magnificent animals.

At a pet adoption event, Saiee stands tall in support of a noble cause. In this image, she interacts with puppies, amplifying the message of responsible pet ownership and adoption. Her presence adds a touch of celebrity glamour to a heartwarming cause.

Saiee, who is the daughter of veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, has worked across different film industries in India. She made her debut as a child artiste with the Marathi film 'Kaksparsh', worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the multilingual film 'Dabangg 3' and her 2022 film 'Major' was a trilingual release starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh.

Meanwhile on the workfront, Saiee can be next seen in the film 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha' which also starrs Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film will be directed by Neeraj Pandey.This film will be Pandey's first directorial in 5 years after his last 'Aiyaary'. The film is touted to be a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years, and is set between 2002 and 2023. Sources have shared that the film will be shot extensively in some exotic locations across the globe.

The film pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' fame. Saiee was earlier seen opposite Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the tri-lingual release 'Major', which was based on the life of India's national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.