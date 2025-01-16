Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home on Thursday morning. His older son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to the hospital in an auto rickshaw

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured on Thursday morning after an intruder attacked him at his Mumbai home during an attempted robbery. According to a report in NDTV, it was his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan who took him to the hospital. Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker and was profusely bleeding when he was taken to the hospital at around 3 am in the mornings.

Ibrahim took bleeding father to the hospital in an auto

Ibrahim took his father in an auto rickshaw to the hospital. When the 23-year-old realised that there was no car ready to leave, he called for a rickshaw and took his father to Lilavati Hospital which is two kilometers away from Saif's Bandra home

Following Saif's admission, a video surfaced online showing Kareena standing next to an auto-rickshaw driver and speaking to her staff.

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger, confirms his team

Saif sustained a thoracic spinal cord injury, as per Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid," the doctor informed.

Saif also got deep wounds on his left hand and neck, the doctor informed.

"Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange added.

Earlier, Saif's team also issued a statement stating that the actor is out of danger and is currently recovering."Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," the statement read.

"We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," Saif Ali Khan's team added.

What the police said about the case

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Actor Saif Ali Khan said that one of the accused has been identified.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details," he said.

"One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams are in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.