Saif Ali Khan recovers post-surgery after an intruder attack. While some were happy to see Saif walking and smiling, many questioned how he could recover from a spinal injury so soon

In Pic: Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Cardiologist comes out in support of Saif Ali Khan after netizens question his speedy recovery: ‘For people doubting…’ x 00:00

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital last evening following surgery after being attacked by an intruder with the intention of alleged robbery. Yesterday, after being discharged, Saif was snapped outside his Bandra house in the city. While some were happy to see Saif walking and smiling, many questioned how he could recover from a spinal injury so soon. Disappointed by this inhuman debate, a well-wisher has come out in support of Saif.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bengaluru-based cardiologist, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, stepped in to give his perspective and defend the actor after his remarkable recovery. “For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan really had spine surgery (funnily, even some doctors!), let me remind you that recovery timelines can surprise you,” wrote Krishnamurthy on X.

For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan really had a spine surgery (funnily even some doctors!). This is a video of my mother from 2022 at the age of 78y, walking with a fractured foot in a cast and a spine surgery on the same evening when spine surgery was done. #MedTwitter. A… pic.twitter.com/VF2DoopTNL — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) January 22, 2025

The doctor also shared a video of his mother walking with a fractured foot in a cast and after spine surgery. While sharing the video, he wrote, "This is a video of my mother from 2022 at the age of 78, walking with a fractured foot in a cast and a spine surgery on the same evening when spine surgery was done. #MedTwitter. A younger, fit person can recover even faster. For doctors who are doubting Saif's recovery... all I want to tell you is to get better exposure."

Security tightened at Saif’s home

As Saif reached his building premises, he waved to the media. The Hum Tum actor looked healthy as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted.

As per reports, security has been tightened at Saif’s home, and CCTV cameras have been installed. He has hired personnel from actor Ronit Roy’s agency. The actor suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

Saif Ali Khan’s work projects

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27 last year. Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal.