Saiyami Kher heads to the cricket pitch to make it fair play

As she essays a cricketer in 'Ghoomer', Saiyami Kher says film fights misguided notion that women can’t play the sport

For Saiyami Kher, the biggest high of doing 'Ghoomer' is that it offers her the opportunity to bring her love for cricket on screen. R Balki’s sports drama sees the actor essay the role of a cricketer, with Abhishek Bachchan playing her coach. In telling the story of a sportswoman, the movie also makes a statement about how talent, not gender, determines one’s ability to play a sport, thus fighting gender bias.

“I am a woman, and I love cricket. I find it strange that in this day and age, people are still surprised that a woman can love and understand cricket, or any other sport. Sometimes, people find it difficult to accept women watching sport or [playing it] as they are still stuck in a stereotypical world. But the reality is different. Be it Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, or Mirabai Chanu — they are fine examples of how women in different sports have made our country proud. So, this dated mentality needs to change, which I hope the film will achieve,” says Kher.